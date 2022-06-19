61.8% clear II PU exam, girls outshine boys

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Girls have outshone boys and students from rural areas have outdone those from urban colleges in the Second PU examinations held between April 22 and May 18 this year with a total 61.88% students passing the examinations, results of which were announced on Saturday. Announcing the results on Saturday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said 72.53% in science, 64.97% in commerce and 48.71% students in arts stream have passed the exams.

Dakshina Kannada district has stood first with a passing percentage of 88.02%, Bengaluru South — fourth (76.24%), Bengaluru North — seventh (72.01%) and Chithradurga district has recorded the lowest passing percentage (49.31%). Nagesh said that as many 6,810 were promoted by giving grace marks of up to five marks for one subject to students who had scored an aggregate of 210 marks with 70 in languages and 140 in optional subjects.

Rural kids ahead of urban peers

On the low passing percentage, he said, “This is because many students did not opt to avoid complicated questions like they did for SSLC exams this year and the real capability of students has been reflected now. Students who have not passed should not be disappointed and they should prepare well for supplementary exams in August. The exam dates will be announced by June-end.”

Overall, of the 6,83,563 students who appeared for the exams, 4,22,966 passed. In science stream, of the 2,10,284 students who took the exams, 1,52,525 students cleared. In the arts stream, 2,27,929 students appeared for the exams and 1,11,032 students passed. In the commerce stream, 2,45,350 students wrote the exam and 1,11,032 students passed. Girls have outdone boys with 68.72% (2,31,586) of them passing, as against 55.22% boys (1,91,380). Students from rural areas have performed better than their urban peers with 62.18% of rural students passing as against 61.78% of urban students.