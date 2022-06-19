Actor’s murder may be linked to wife’s death 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Kannada film actor was stabbed to death at his residence in RR Nagar police station limits in the city. The victim Satish Vajra, 32, was also the president of Mandya Prajwal Devaraj Fans’ Association. He was also running a salon and some of his customers were film actors. Satish’s wife had died recently reportedly by suicide. Police suspect that his murder could be in connection with his wife’s death.

Satish was residing at Pattanagere near Basavanna Temple. His brother-in-law Sudarshan and another

relative Nagendra have been arrested. “Ill treatment to his deceased sister before her death and fight over the custody of their child could be the motive behind the murder,” Dr Sanjeev Patil, DCP (West) said.

The owner of the building where the victim was staying as a tenant informed the police about the murder. Satish was staying there for the last three years. The murder came to light after another tenant saw some blood drops in the passage and informed the building owner who then opened the door with a spare key. The victim’s throat was slit and was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen with a sharp object. Satish is a native of Halebidu near Pandavapura. After his wife’s death, he was staying alone. The couple was in a courtship before their wedding a year ago. Satish had acted in a Kannada movie ‘Lagori’.