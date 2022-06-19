STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Agnipath scheme: Protesting youth being misled, says Nadda

Nadda said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has promised to provide priority for Agniveers in state government jobs, which is a revolutionary idea.

BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel hands over the mace to party national president JP Nadda at the state-level convention in Chitradurga on Saturday

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: In the backdrop of protests against the Agnipath scheme across the country, BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday claimed that the youth are being provoked and mislead by a section of society that doesn’t want new projects, programmes, development and transformation in the country. 

Addressing a state-level convention of elected representatives of gram panchayats here, he appealed to the youth to utilise their energies the right way and not get carried away by misinformation spread by certain forces. “They should stop their protests and understand that the scheme will provide them an opportunity for a better future. Agnipath is revolutionary and will transform the country as it will make the Indian Armed forces one of the most powerful in the world,” he said.

Nadda said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has promised to provide priority for Agniveers in state government jobs, which is a revolutionary idea. “The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are striving to empower the youth. The cooperation of youth is vital for the success of this initiative,” he said, and requested the participants to go to their neighbourhoods and sensitise the youth about the programme.

