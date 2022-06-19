Congress to protest at Jantar Mantar: Kharge   

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI : Strongly opposing the Union government’s Agnipath scheme, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the Congress will stage an agitation against it at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in a day or two.

“Nobody will tell the youth to torch trains and we do not approve of any type of violence. But we should think on why the youth have become aggressive and should find ways to pacify them. The government has to take the youth into confidence while implementing such schemes,” he told reporters here.To a question, Kharge said it will not be possible to become a good soldier in 4 years under the Agnipath scheme. According to him, a soldier will not get even 50 per cent of the training and almost half of the period will get over in holidays or leaves.

“Appointment for four years is like recruiting soldiers on a contract basis. When lakhs of posts are vacant, it is not fair to introduce such a poor scheme which will not help the youth of the country in any manner,” he said and demanded that the government withdraw the proposal. “To become soldiers and to appear for the examination of the post concerned, candidates will get coaching. He will not get back the money he invested for the coaching,” he said.