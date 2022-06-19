STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Ex-minister Raghupathy passes away

Raghupathy had represented the Malleswaram and Shivajinagar constituencies in the Assembly and was also an MLC for one term.

Former Minister M Raghupathy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Minister M Raghupathy, who served as education minister in the Ramakrishna Hegde government, passed away after a prolonged illness at his residence in Malleswaram on Saturday. He was 81. His final rites will be held at Harishchandra Ghat at 9.30 on Sunday, sources said.

“Saddened to learn of dear Raghupathi’s death. May his soul rest in peace and pray to God to give strength to his grieving family”, CM Basavaraj Bommai tweeted.  CLP leader Siddaramaiah tweeted, “Former minister, long-time friend,  I am shocked by the death of M Raghupathy who went into political oblivion despite his concern for the public.”

Raghupathy had represented the Malleswaram and Shivajinagar constituencies in the Assembly and was also an MLC for one term. Raghupathy had to to his credit introducing uniforms in all state-run schools and in a recent interview with TNIE he had clarified that there was no restrictions to wear hijab. “When the uniforms were introduced back then, the issue of hijab was raised and the then Janata Party government granted exemption to Muslim students to wear the headscarf,” he had said.

