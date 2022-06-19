Karnataka mulls quota for Agniveers in police 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said the state government will soon come out with a policy to provide reservation to Agniveers in the police department. He said they are contemplating providing job reservation to youth who complete four years of service as Agniveers. Jnanendra said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the state on Monday and Tuesday, the issue will be discussed with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and then the policy will be announced.

“Now, we have reservation for ex-servicemen in the police and fire services departments. Apart from that, we will give more reservation as youngsters between 26 and 27 years will have got military training,” the minister said.

Terming Agnipath a good scheme announced by the Centre, the minister said he fails to understand why some people are protesting against it. The scheme will help provide employment and military training to youth and the central government has also made it clear that 25 per cent of them (Agniveers) will be recruited into the armed forces. Despite that, some people are protesting and are setting fire to public property, he said.

Innocent people are being misled to protest against the scheme. Congress and Left parties are involved in it and they are using it as an opportunity for their political gains, he said. In Karnataka, the state government is taking all measures to maintain law and order and stern action will be taken against those taking the law into their hands. “In a democratic system, let them discuss it and submit memorandums. There is no problem if they protest peacefully, but we will not tolerate if they take law into their hands and stern action will be taken against them,” he added.