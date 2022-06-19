Rain horror in Bengaluru: One dead, another washed away

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An elderly woman died and a 28-year-old man was washed away in a stormwater drain when heavy rains lashed Bengaluru on Friday night. The deceased Muniyamma, 62, was killed after a wall of her house in Cauvery Nagar collapsed due to the impact of the rains and heavy winds. Two other persons suffered minor injuries in the incident.

In another tragic incident, a man, 28, was washed away after he slipped and fell into a storm water drain in K R Puram while trying to retrieve his bike which fell into the drain. Bikes of four bachelors staying in the area fell into the drain when a compound wall of a house adjoining the drain collapsed.

According to Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj, 50 NDRF personnel are engaged in search operation. “The victim is from Shivamogga and his father has arrived. Rs 5 lakh compensation will be given to the deceased and the homes which are severely impacted will be given Rs 25,000 each,” said Basavaraj.

Woman dies after apartment compound wall collapses

As many as 24 two-wheelers parked in the premises of Krishna theatre were damaged after the compound wall collpased. According to Mahadevapura Joint Commissioner ,Venkatachalapathy, in Mahadevpura Zone’s Horamavu areas, 135 mm rainfall was recorded due to which areas like Cauvery Nagar, Sai Layout, Gayathri Layout, Basavanapura and Vijinapura flooded.

A wall damaged in Singapura Layout as the Singapura

Lake overflowed due to heavy rain on Friday

night | Ashishkrishna H P

BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the Palike launched a search operation for the missing man since Friday night. SDRF was approached and they have formed 10 teams. In another incident, a Godrej apartment compound wall collapsed and as a result an aged women died. “We have told that the apartment residents will have to compensate”, he said. In Pai and Sai Layout, it keeps flooding as there are no proper storm water drains. BDA is working on building a big drain. The commissioner also said that in Friday night rains, areas in Jakkur and Yelahanka surroundings also were impacted and flooding of homes was reported.

City gets 181.6 mm rain

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in the last 24 hours Bengaluru City received 43.1 mm rainfall and its observatory in HAL recorded 55.2 mm rainfall. For the month of June, 87 mm is the normal rainfall but so far the City has already received 181.6 mm rainfall.