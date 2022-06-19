Textbook torn, journo assaulted at Bengaluru protest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A massive protest was organised against the textbook revision at Freedom Park here on Saturday with several organisations, politicians and activists joining in. But it was marked by a controversy as one journalist was assaulted and Congress leader DK Shivakumar openly ripped the controversial textbook to shreds. In another instance, protesters burnt a pair of khaki shorts.

The protest was led by the Vishwa Manava Krantikari Mahakavi Kuvempu Horata Samiti that had taken umbrage to alleged derogatory comments made by Karnataka Textbook Revision Committee head Rohit Chakrathirtha. The protesters termed textbook revisions saffronisation of education and called for the resignations of both Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh and Chakrathirtha.

Shivakumar tore a copy of the controversial textbook in front of hundreds of protesters, amid cheers. He said he had wanted to burn the textbook, but would not do so as it was not right. In another instance, several protesters were seen burning a pair of khaki shorts, reminiscent of those worn by RSS members, as a protest “saffronisation of education”.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra condemned the assault of a journalist. “I have instructed the authorities to take appropriate action against the perpetrators. A case has been filed to identify the attackers as soon as possible,” he said.