Dreams vs brief careers: Firestorm rages over military ‘job scheme’

BENGALURU: In a clear message to the protesters, top Defence officers on Sunday said those applying for Agnipath -- the Centre’s new military recruitment scheme -- will have to give an undertaking that they were not part of violent protests or arson that have broken out across the country. “All applicants will be subjected to police verification before they are considered for selection as Agniveers,” said Lieutenant General Anil Puri, additional secretary, Department of Military Affairs.

The Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of personnel below officer rank (PBOR) in the Army, Navy and Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis, has been received with angry reactions, protests and large-scale vandalism in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana, resulting in one casualty and loss of public property worth thousands of crores of rupees. Images splashed across TV screens in the past few days, of torched trains and buses, vandalised railway stations, stone-throwing mobs with hapless policemen trying to quell the anger on the streets, and scared school children trapped inside school buses, stand in sharp contrast with the josh (spirit) and jazba (sentiment) of a fauji, in whose valour the protection and sovereignty of India is assured.

The objective of the radical shift in defence recruitment of PBOR is to attract fresh talent to the three services, provide an opportunity to the youth to don the uniform, and enable a youthful profile of the armed forces.

After a gap of two years, the government is ready to roll out the recruitment process immediately, through which 46,000 Agniveers will be enrolled into the three services for a period of four years, with a monthly salary of Rs 30,000-40,000. Upon completion of four years of service, based on organisational requirement and policies promulgated by the armed forces, 25 per cent of Agniveers will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment in the armed forces. The rest will be offered a one-time Seva Nidhi package of Rs 11.71 lakh, partly funded by their monthly contributions, as well as skill certificates and bank loans for help in their second careers.

The government assurances have not assuaged the anger of the aspirants, who are protesting against the cutting short of permanent service of at least 20 years, followed by pension. The Opposition has seized upon the opportunity and charged the government with shortchanging the youth, who join the armed forces with the knowledge that they may have to make the supreme sacrifice on call of duty.

“Agnipath has been introduced to bring down the burden of pension on the Defence budget. In the financial year 2022-23, the Defence budget stands at Rs 5.25 lakh crore, of which Rs 1.19 lakh crore, or 22 per cent, is earmarked for pensions. But this is a wrong move and unfair to a fauji. A career in the Defence services is not just another government job. If Agnipath is to cut down defence expenditure on pensions, then the Government should have looked at other PSUs. They should not experiment with the armed forces,” said an Army veteran, who didn’t wish to be named. Countering his argument, another war veteran said that training Agniveers will cost the state exchequer much more in the future.

With no end to protests in sight, there is a growing concern about the profile of the protesters. Would a genuine Defence aspirant resort to arson and actually put his career at risk? A fauji joins the fauj because of the salary and respect he earns on donning the uniform. Not only him, his entire village celebrates his entry. Can he jeopardise his life’s dream by indulging in vandalism, when he stands a bright chance to get into the armed forces soon?

The government suspects the hand of Opposition parties and coaching centres behind the growing unrest, loss of public property and attack on police personnel.

“The arsonists cannot be Defence aspirants. Those who are indulging in violence have no place in the armed forces. We don’t need them,” former Army chief Gen VP Malik told a media house. “A small percentage of military aspirants, who have been preparing to join the armed forces in the past two years may have joined the protests out of frustration, and not against the Agnipath scheme, per se,” said another senior Army officer.

While the government view is that with Agnipath, the country stands to benefit immensely by the infusion of highly inspired youth with a deeper understanding of self-discipline and diligence, the flip side of the argument is that with Defence training, including handling of weapons, the 75 per cent of Agniveers who are sent home after four years may become the right candidates for wrong groups, leading to a major national security issue.

Protests continue to rage across states, despite the Centre’s announcement of several concessions like a ‘one-time’ change in the age limit to 23 from 21 years, 10 per cent quota in Ministry of Defence (MoD) jobs, spread across the Coast Guard, defence civilian posts, the 16 defence public sector undertakings, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles, which comes under the MoD.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also announced three years’ age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in the two paramilitary forces. Other ministries like Ports, Civil Aviation, Shipping & Waterways are also looking at inducting highly skilled Agniveers into their services, and the Ministry of Education is said to be launching a three-year skill-based undergraduate degree programme for serving Defence personnel, besides the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will launch customised courses for 10th grade Agniveers to help them clear their 12th grade.

Currently, over 73,000 posts are vacant in the five wings of the paramilitary forces - Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Shastra Seema Bal (SSB), and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). As many as 73,219 posts are vacant in CAPFs and Assam Rifles, suggests Union Home ministry data. Besides, 18,124 posts are also vacant in police forces in Union Territories. Despite multiple assurances from the government that preference for employment will be given to Agniveers, there are no signs of any let-up in street protests.

Some career counsellors support Agnipath as a “good scheme to serve the nation”. Prof Umesh Pai, a career counsellor from Udupi, said, “The youth will have a better opportunity to join the armed forces. There is lack of awareness on the advantages of joining the armed forces among the people of coastal Karnataka,” he said. Roshan Lewis, father of Class 10 student Ronan from Udupi, said though the short-term recruitment scheme is a good decision, the future of those who don’t get selected is insecure.

Other critics pointed out that Agnipath will dilute the recruitment process of the armed forces. “Youth in the age group of 17 and 21 years should pursue their higher and professional education instead. The scheme is populist, short-sighted and disastrous, considering all the pros and cons in the long run. There needs to be more serious discussion on such an important issue,” said Nandagopal S, Co-Founder and Convener, Centre for Integrated Learning, in Mangaluru.

Agnipath, now on the roll, will have to go through the agnipariksha of doling out the best to the armed forces and being just to the 75 per cent Agniveers, who will have to seek their future outside.

(Inputs from Prakash Samaga/Udupi, Divya Cutinho/Mangaluru, Mallikarjun Hiremath/Dharwad, K Shiva Kumar/ Mysuru, V Velayudham/Kolar)