Ex-serviceman’s role in Dharwad stir under lens

Published: 20th June 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Police

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The role of an ex-serviceman has reportedly come under the police scanner in protests held against Agnipath - the Centre’s newly introduced recruitment scheme for the armed forces -- at Hubballi-Dharwad on Saturday. 

According to informed sources, the ex-serviceman (name withheld), who runs a coaching centre for military recruitment at Dharwad, had allegedly taken part in the protests in which 42 protesters were detained and later released, “His role in the protests has come under the police scanner.

He is still to be traced,” said the sources. “The protesters included Army aspirants, others and an ex-serviceman,” they added. In Bihar, which has witnessed large-scale violence and protests against Agnipath, coaching centres for military recruitment are being investigated for their alleged role in instigating arson and vandalism.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, Additional Director General of Police, Law & Order, Alok Kumar told TNIE that those participating in protests in Karnataka against Agnipath will not be eligible for any government job. 

‘Police verification must’

“Police verification of applicants for government jobs is a must and if any applicant comes under adverse notice for involvement in protests, arson, damage to public property or any other criminal activity, his application for a government job will not be considered,” he added.

Kumar said the situation in the state is peaceful. In Belagavi, the Congress has called for a day-long bandh on June 20 in protest against Agnipath.
 

