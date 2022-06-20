STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

KPCC leader accused of insulting Hindu Gods  

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) IT cell secretary Shailaja Amarnath and three others have been booked for allegedly insulting Hindu Gods in Clubhouse.

Published: 20th June 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) IT cell secretary Shailaja Amarnath and three others have been booked for allegedly insulting Hindu Gods in Clubhouse. VHP leader Praveen Kumar lodged a complaint with the Puttur police alleging that Shailaja and three others— Preethu Shetty, Anil and Punith — had insulted Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lord Hanuman during a discussion in the Clubhouse. The complainant alleged that their statements had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Meanwhile, miscreants attacked Shailaja’s house by pelting stones. They also poured black ink on her residence.  Later, Shailaja lodged a counter with the Puttur police against one Mumtaz, a native of Sullia and anchor of a YouTube channel, accusing her of twisting and editing a video and an audio on Lord Ram and also using Shailaja’s photo and mobile number and uploading it on social media. Shailaja has alleged that due to this fake edited clip, she has been getting threat calls since June 17. Mumtaz has been booked under Sections 505(2), 509 of the IPC. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC Shailaja Amarnath
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp