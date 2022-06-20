KPCC leader accused of insulting Hindu Gods  

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) IT cell secretary Shailaja Amarnath and three others have been booked for allegedly insulting Hindu Gods in Clubhouse. VHP leader Praveen Kumar lodged a complaint with the Puttur police alleging that Shailaja and three others— Preethu Shetty, Anil and Punith — had insulted Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lord Hanuman during a discussion in the Clubhouse. The complainant alleged that their statements had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Meanwhile, miscreants attacked Shailaja’s house by pelting stones. They also poured black ink on her residence. Later, Shailaja lodged a counter with the Puttur police against one Mumtaz, a native of Sullia and anchor of a YouTube channel, accusing her of twisting and editing a video and an audio on Lord Ram and also using Shailaja’s photo and mobile number and uploading it on social media. Shailaja has alleged that due to this fake edited clip, she has been getting threat calls since June 17. Mumtaz has been booked under Sections 505(2), 509 of the IPC.