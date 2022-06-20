Mysuru Palace decks up to receive PM on International Yoga Day

By Express News Service

MYSURU: As the countdown has begun for the International Yoga Day, Mysuru Palace is decked up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will take part in the event on Tuesday morning.

The Special Protection Group has taken over the palace and erected the dais from where Modi will deliver his address. He and elected representatives will join other yoga enthusiasts and perform yoga for nearly 45 minutes.

Event managers from Delhi have divided the palace premises into 17 blocks, and barricaded and installed cameras to have an eagle’s eye on the event, where 12,000 yoga enthusiasts from the state and another 3,000 from Union government departments will participate. LED screens have been put up all around the palace premises.

The Mysuru City Corporation, which has asphalted roads, illuminated prominent streets and decorated the palace, is doing last-minute works to beautify the city. Hundreds of policemen have been deputed across the city, at major traffic junctions and at venues Modi will visit. They are checking all vehicles entering the city.

The final rehearsal for the Yoga Day was held at the palace and it was witnessed by district in-charge minister ST Somashekar, Home Minister Araga Jnandera, local MP and MLAs and district officials. Parking spaces have been created around the palace to avoid inconvenience to the public.

The Ayush Department is spending Rs 5.75 crore on the event, including accommodation and food for VVIPs. An expo of Yoga day has been set up on the palace premises and it will be inaugurated by Modi before joining the Royal family for breakfast on Tuesday.