PM to launch projects worth Rs 50K crore today

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: PM Narendra Modi, arriving here on Monday as part of his two-day visit to the state, will give a push for the development of Bengaluru and Karnataka by launching various works, including the ambitious Rs 15,000 crore Bengaluru Suburban railway project.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed it a big gift from the PM to the people of Bengaluru. In all, Modi will launch projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore. He will take part in the Yoga Day event in Mysuru on Tuesday.

PM to launch rail, infra projects

On Monday, after landing at the Yelahanka air base around 12 noon, Modi will take the helicopter to Indian Institute of Science (IISc), where he will inaugurate the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) and lay the foundation stone for the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the multi-crore Satellite Town Ring Road from Dobbspet to Hoskote and also for multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27,000 crore at a public gathering at 1.25 pm Kommaghatta, where arrangements have been made to accommodate over 50,000 people.

Launching projects, including the redevelopment of Cantonment and Yesvantpur railway stations, multiple road upgradation projects and Multimodal Logistics Park at Bengaluru too are on the Prime Minister’s list. He will dedicate to the nation M Visvesvaraya Railway Station, the country’s first air-conditioned station, at Baiyappanahalli, inaugurate full electrification of the Konkan Railway line and other railway projects.

Later, he will inaugurate the new campus of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) and unveil the statue of Dr Ambedkar. He will dedicate to the nation 150 ‘Technology Hubs’, which are the transformed version of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).