STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

PM to launch projects worth Rs 50K crore today

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed it a big gift from the PM to the people of Bengaluru.

Published: 20th June 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: PM Narendra Modi, arriving here on Monday as part of his two-day visit to the state, will give a push for the development of Bengaluru and Karnataka by launching various works, including the ambitious Rs 15,000 crore Bengaluru Suburban railway project.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed it a big gift from the PM to the people of Bengaluru.  In all, Modi will launch projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore. He will take part in the Yoga Day event in Mysuru on Tuesday. 

PM to launch rail, infra projects

On Monday, after landing at the Yelahanka air base around 12 noon, Modi will take the helicopter to Indian Institute of Science (IISc), where he will inaugurate the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) and lay the foundation stone for the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the multi-crore Satellite Town Ring Road from Dobbspet to Hoskote and also for multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27,000 crore at a public gathering at 1.25 pm Kommaghatta, where arrangements have been made to accommodate over 50,000 people.

Launching projects, including the redevelopment of Cantonment and Yesvantpur railway stations, multiple road upgradation projects and Multimodal Logistics Park at Bengaluru too are on the Prime Minister’s list. He will dedicate to the nation M Visvesvaraya Railway Station, the country’s first air-conditioned station, at Baiyappanahalli, inaugurate full electrification of the Konkan Railway line and other railway projects.

Later, he will inaugurate the new campus of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) and unveil the statue of Dr Ambedkar. He will dedicate to the nation 150 ‘Technology Hubs’, which are the transformed version of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Narendra Modi
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp