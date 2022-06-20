STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why are schools shut, asks KPCC president DK Shivakumar

Published: 20th June 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With schools and colleges being shut in areas in the vicinity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s events on Monday, KPCC President DK Shivakumar demanded to know the rationale behind the decision. “Are our students a security threat, or does the government want them to line up on the roads to wave to PM Modi? The students of Karnataka do not have that kind of culture,” he said.  

Continuing with his criticism of the government and textbook revision, Shivakumar said, “The BJP government has distorted and insulted the views of eminent personalities, including Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, Shivakumara Swamiji, Kuvempu and Narayana Guru. We worship these seers as walking gods. What has happened to the community organisations, the Vokkaliga Sangha or Veerashaiva Sangha? Why aren’t they raising their voices?’’

