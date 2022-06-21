Mangaluru: Scam-accused Railway pharmacist found dead

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A pharmacist working with the Railways, who was recently arrested by the CBI in connection with an alleged fake fitness certificate scam, was found dead under mysterious circumstances along the railway tracks near Thokkottu Railway Overbridge near Mangaluru on Monday. The deceased is Vijayan VA (59), a pharmacist attached to the Railway Medical Unit, located in the premises of Mangaluru Central Railway Station.

Government Railway Police Inspector Mohan said Vijayan was found dead near the railway track at around 1.40 pm and is suspected to have been run over by a goods train. “Prima facie, it appears to be an accident. We have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and are investigating,” said the inspector. He said no death note was found on him.

Vijayan, a native of Kanhangad in Kerala, was residing at the railway quarters in Mangaluru along with his wife, children and father. On June 10, he along with another person was arrested by the CBI on charges of involvement in a fake fitness certificate racket and both were released on bail. It was alleged that the duo was involved in issuing bogus fitness certificates to licensed vendors, porters, housekeeping staff and others without checks.