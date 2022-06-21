New railway projects in Karnataka a boon to economy, passengers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The numerous railway projects which were dedicated to the nation or for which the foundation stone was laid by PM Narendra Modi on Monday are bound to have a far-reaching impact on the economy as well as daily commute of citizens across Karnataka.

Of immediate impact for Bengaluru will be the launch of the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru which was awaiting a formal launch for over a year.

“The highly-saturated terminals of KSR Bengaluru and Yesvantpur did not permit launch of new trains from the city. The origin of many trains can now be shifted to the new terminal. Three pairs have already started and many more are being planned,” said South Western Railway, Chief PRO Aneesh Hegde. The big impact in the near future would be the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project which is expected to be ready in 40 months from now and would benefit nearly 10 lakh passengers a day.

Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division, Rahul Agarwal, said, “There was an enormous demand to run more trains from Mysuru to different parts of Karnataka and the country but we could not do so. Both the Naganahalli terminal and Mysuru New Coaching Terminal will give us additional platforms, pitlines and facilitate starting of new trains.”

The electrification of Konkan railway project will reduce diesel pollution in the Western Ghats and enable smokeless, noiseless train operations. The Arsikere-Tumakuru as well as the Yelahanka-Penukonda doubling will increase the number of trains, benefit students, devotees and farmers. MEMU trains will benefit thousands travelling between Bengaluru and Hindupur. “The doubling will help in improving connectivity and mobility of Bengaluru towards the Hubballi-Mumbai route and the Secunderabad route, Hegde said.