Not done in 40 years, but we will do in 40 months: PM Modi on Bengaluru suburban rail

Praising the spirit of Bengaluru, he said it is a dream land for lakhs of youth of the country and a start-up hub for innovations.

Published: 21st June 2022 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Monday evening

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at previous governments for not taking the initiative to develop infrastructure and implement key projects, especially the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) for nearly four decades. 

“The project was just talked about for 40 years and remained on paper for about 16 years without any concrete work on the ground. We will complete it in forty months. It must be in my fate and the people have given this opportunity to me to complete it,” he said, addressing a public rally at Kommaghatta near Kengeri where he launched five national highways and seven railway projects, including the BSRP, together worth over Rs 33,000 crore.

Praising the spirit of Bengaluru, he said it is a dream land for lakhs of youth of the country and a start-up hub for innovations. “We will decongest the city for ease of living besides ease of doing business. Perhaps it was in my fate to give a fillip to the infrastructure projects of the city and help the youth nurture their dreams,” the PM added.

Bengaluru’s success story inspires 21st century India to become ‘Aatmnirbhar’. The city has shown what Indian youth can do if the government provides facilities and minimises interference in the lives of citizens, he pointed out.

“Benguluru becoming the dream city of the youth is because of entrepreneurship, innovation and proper utility of public as well as private sector. Bengaluru is a lesson for those who still disrespect the spirit of private enterprise of India,” he said.

