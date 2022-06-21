Old varsity, new stone: PM Modi opens BASE again

Ashwini M Sripad By

BENGALURU: PM Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University building at Jnanabharathi campus of Bangalore University, sparking ridicule from the Congress for inaugurating a building that is already in use by students for several months.

Opposition leader Siddaramiah tweeted, “Former President Late Pranab Mukherjee had laid the foundation stone for BASE and our government completed the construction of the building in just 6 months. BSc (Honours) Economics classes were started in June 2017... Former PM Manmohan Singh inaugurated our flagship project Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics in 2017.

It gives us immense pleasure to recollect the satisfying memory of dedicating a world class University to the people of Karnataka.”Sources from BASE University said it was started at Central College campus and later moved to the Visual Arts department building on Jnanabharathi campus. The building has been in use by students, faculty members and research scholars since March this year, but a new stone was installed, saying it was inaugurated on Monday, sources said.

Some even questioned how the authorities could mislead PM Modi, saying it is a brand new building, when students were already attending classes. Former minister Priyank Kharge asked why the PM was inaugurating an “already semi-functional campus with 3 batches of graduates having already graduated”.

BASE University was planned along the lines of London School of Economics.