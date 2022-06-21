STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Old varsity, new stone: PM Modi opens BASE again

It gives us immense pleasure to recollect the satisfying memory of dedicating a world class University to the people of Karnataka.

Published: 21st June 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: PM Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University building at Jnanabharathi campus of Bangalore University, sparking ridicule from the Congress for inaugurating a building that is already in use by students for several months.

Opposition leader Siddaramiah tweeted, “Former President Late Pranab Mukherjee had laid the foundation stone for BASE and our government completed the construction of the building in just 6 months. BSc (Honours) Economics classes were started in June 2017... Former PM Manmohan Singh inaugurated our flagship project Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics in 2017.

It gives us immense pleasure to recollect the satisfying memory of dedicating a world class University to the people of Karnataka.”Sources from BASE University said it was started at Central College campus and later moved to the Visual Arts department building on Jnanabharathi campus. The building has been in use by students, faculty members and research scholars since March this year, but a new stone was installed, saying it was inaugurated on Monday, sources said.

Some even questioned how the authorities could mislead PM Modi, saying it is a brand new building, when students were already attending classes. Former minister Priyank Kharge asked why the PM was inaugurating an “already semi-functional campus with 3 batches of graduates having already graduated”.
BASE University was planned along the lines of London School of Economics.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Bangalore University BASE
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp