Siddaramaiah poses slew of questions to PM Modi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday posed several questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who began his two-day tour of Karnataka. The former CM questioned the PM on a series of tweets with the hashtag #AnswerMadiModi.

“I am not saying that PM Modi should not come to our state. I am only urging him to address some of the concerns raised,” the Badami MLA said. He also hit out at Modi alleging that the latter did not visit Karnataka when the state witnessed massive floods in 2019. “He did not console the people...he also did not release special grants,: Siddaramaiah said.

On merger of banks, Siddaramaiah said, “Mysore Bank, Corporation Bank, Syndicate Bank, Vijaya Bank belong to our state... where are these banks now? Who merged these banks with other banks? The total assets of these banks was Rs 317 lakh crore and were employing 75,000 people, many of them Kannadigas.”

On lack of oxygen during the Covid-19 second wave, Siddaramaiah said, “Many people died in the state due to lack of oxygen. In Chamarajanagar district hospital 36 patients died due to oxygen shortage. The Union Minister concerned lied in the Parliament that not a single person died of lack of oxygen.’’

Siddaramaiah also charged that Karnataka’s share in taxes was dipping since Modi assumed office in 2014. “Let’s understand that in eight years, Karnataka has raised Rs 19 lakh crore by way of different taxes, including income tax, corporate tax, excise duty, GST and so on. Now, if 42% had been ploughed back to the state, we would have received an allocation of Rs 8 lakh crore. But statistics reveal that only Rs 2.14 lakh crore has been allocated to Karnataka.

Where is the balance of Rs 11 Lakh crore that rightfully belongs to our people?” Siddaramaiah said. “The contractors’ association wrote to the PM alleging that the state government was demanding 40 commission projects. I demand to know what action Modi has taken in this regard?,” he added.