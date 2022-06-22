Karnataka Congress leaders head out to Delhi to protest ED action against RaGa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State Congress leaders are in New Delhi to take part in protests against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) taking action against party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

State Congress president DK Shivakumar, who took part in the protest in the national capital on Tuesday, said the BJP is trying to silence their voice by filing false cases, but that will not work. “They are harassing our leaders. Not a single rupee has been misused,’’ he said.

Shivakumar told reporters on Tuesday that due to political hatred, the BJP government is trying to stifle voices in the Congress. “For us, our party office is like a place of worship, but police stop us from reaching the office. We are here to protest. Things will change, BJP leaders should realise this.,’’ he said. He said that Congress leaders from Karnataka are protesting. “Our only MP from Karnataka DK Suresh, and Congress Youth President BV Srinivas were harassed by police,” he alleged.

Slamming the ED and Union government, Shivakumar wanted to know why Rahul Gandhi was being questioned for 40 hours. “Sonia Gandhi is discharged from hospital, she has been asked to come to the ED office on Thursday. We are not scared. But we feel that ED officials and Union government are misusing their power’’ he said. Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah left Bengaluru on Tuesday evening and reached Delhi in the night. He will be taking part in AICC programme and protests on Wednesday.