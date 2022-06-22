Mysuru: JDS MLA slaps ITI principal in public 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mandya MLA M Srinivas allegedly slapped the principal of an ITI college in Mandya on Monday. The incident occurred during the inauguration of the Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Upgraded ITI College by the MLA. Srinivas visited the newly-constructed college adjacent to MySugar High School on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway. The college building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 30 crore, funded by both Union and state governments.

Srinivas allegedly slapped principal Nagananda several times in front of other staff and elected representatives. After Srinivas inaugurated the centre, City Municipal Council president H S Manju inaugurated the computer lab. As there was no space near the MLA at the entrance of the computer lab, Nagananda was standing behind the staff. When the MLA asked the college staff to brief him about the facilities, Nagananda rushed to the front and tried to explain the facilities.

This reportedly angered the MLA who allegedly used foul language and slapped the principal. As Nagananda covered his face and tried to continue to explain the details of the facilities, the MLA reportedly slapped the principal a few more times. JDS leaders, who noticed the media capturing the video of the incident, stopped the MLA.

However, Srinivas continued his visit to all the departments and collected information from the principal. No complaint was filed by the principal. MySugar president Shivalinge Gowda and assistant commissioner Aiswarya were present. When reporters asked the reaction of the principal on the incident, he said that he had no idea why the MLA was angry with him. “I explained the details of the new upgraded college to the MLA,” he said.