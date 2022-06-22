PM Modi meets family of student killed in Ukraine

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HAVERI: Family members of Naveen Gyanagoudar, who died at Kharkiv in Ukraine after the Russian invasion of that country, met PM Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on Monday. Modi appreciated the family for donating Naveen’s body to a hospital for medical research.

The PM, with CM Basavaraj Bommai, spent around 10 minutes with the family. Naveen, a resident of Chalageri village in Haveri district and had gone to study MBBS in Ukraine, died on March 2 in Russian shelling. Naveen’s father Shekharappa said that he got a phone call from the PMO and also Bommai on June 16, requesting them to meet Modi in Bengaluru. Transport arrangements were made by the government.

“We could not control our tears when we saw the PM. He consoled us... he appreciated us for donating Naveen’s body. He said the entire country is proud of Naveen and that the incident was unfortunate. He also said he wanted to come for the funeral, but could not,” Shekharappa said. Shekharappa requested Modi to help the students who have come back from Ukraine after the war broke out in continuing their studies.