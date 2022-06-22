PM Modi praised our welfare programmes: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appreciation for welfare programmes and development works has given him more strength to work with greater vigour and efficiency. He said the PM has expressed his appreciation for the welfare programmes and development works in the state. “It has given me more strength to work with greater vigour and efficiency,” he said.

Responding to Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah criticising the PM’s visit to Karnataka, Bommai said the PM helped the state with thousands of crores in grants and ensured the supply of medicines, vaccines, ventilators, and oxygen units during Covid. On Panchamasali seers’ threat to protest outside his residence in Shiggaon, Haveri district, Bommai said minister CC Patil and the seers are likely to hold talks on Wednesday.