'A few opposing it for no reason': SM Krishna bats for Agnipath scheme

MYSURU: Senior BJP leader SM Krishna on Wednesday gave his support to the Agnipath scheme saying a few were opposing it for no reason. The former CM was speaking after inaugurating SM Shankar trust at Somanahalli in Maddur on Wednesday. He said that in several developed countries, including the US and the UK, it is mandatory for the youth to study military education for two years.

“It is good that the Union Government has come out with a novel project to recruit youths under the Agnipath scheme,” he added. He further clarified that Agniveers will have ample opportunities to get employed in the armed forces, PSUs, and government and private sectors.

“The scheme should not be politicised and should be seen in the interest of the develop-ment of the country,” he said. Krishna also ruled out his brother’s son’s entry into politics or contesting from the Maddur assembly constit-uency. He said that SM Shan-kar’s son Gurucharan is serving the people in the taluk and was happy with his approach and accessibility to the public.