Agnipath an RSS agenda: HDK

By Express News Service

HASSAN: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that the Union Government brought in the Agnipath scheme following the directives of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).The former CM demanded that the Centre withdraw the recruitment scheme in the interests of the youth. He also suspected the scheme is being implemented for the RSS to spread its activities in the armed forces.

He said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was controlled by the RSS and working as per the directives of Keshava Krupa, the sangh’s office. He also condemned the harassment meted out to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi through continuous questioning by the ED in the National Herald case.

The former CM also took a dig at PM Narendra Modi saying the latter did not visit Karnataka during the Covid-19 second wave, but visited the state to perform yoga. “He will visit the state almost every month now till the 2023 Assembly polls,” Kumaraswamy quipped.