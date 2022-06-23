Agniveers as physical education teachers in residential schools?

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Karnataka State Backward Classes and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Wednesday said that his department plans to accommodate ‘Agniveers’ while filling the post of physical education teachers-cum-wardens in residential schools run by the department in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi on Wednesday, the minister said that he is contemplating a scheme to reserve 75 per cent of the physical education teacher vacancies in 826 residential schools for ‘Agniveers’. Poojary said that he will discuss the plan with the officials concerned to understand how it can be implemented.

The minister informed that the backward classes welfare department will open three army selection training schools in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada this month and priority will be given to get the trainees selected as ‘Agniveers’.

Regarding Pranavananda Swami, national president of Arya Ediga Kendra Samiti, demanding that the State Government lift ban on toddy tapping and sales in parts of Kalyana Karnataka region, the minister, who also hails from a community whose family occupation used to predominantly be toddy- tapping decades ago, said that some of members from his own community are questioning the need to fall back to the old ways.



"Many from my community argue that this is the time when education should be given priority. Hence I have requested Pranavananda Swami to hold a meeting with the leaders from the community,’’ he said.