Bridge caves in a week after inauguration in Chikkamagaluru

In Malnad re gion of Chikkamagaluru district, old bridges and roads are very often washed away following copious rains during the monsoon season.

Published: 23rd June 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

The newly-built bridge at Niduvale in Kalasa taluk which caved in

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: In Malnad re gion of Chikkamagaluru district, old bridges and roads are very often washed away following copious rains during the monsoon season. However, here is an instance of a new bridge collapsing within a week after it was declared open to the public. A culvert near Niduvale under Samse Gram Panchayat limits in Kalasa taluk has crumbled following rain.

The bridge was built to provide connectivity to the surrounding villages such as Chowdibilal, Kattemane, Konemane and Eechaluhole as the old bridge was washed away in the torrential rain last year. As there was no other approach or alternative road for the people of this region, the new bridge was built at a cost of Rs 30 lakh.

A portion of the bridge caved in when a pickup van was passing on it amid small showers on Tuesday, leaving the van stuck in the debris. Two occupants of the van escaped unhurt. Locals vented their ire over the poor quality of work carried out by the engineer and the contractor and have appealed to the authorities to take action against them.

