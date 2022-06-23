STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COMED-K to merge with CET

The higher education department said COMED-K and CET will be conducted at the all-India level, rather than the state level.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government announced on Wednesday that the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMED-K) examination will be merged with the Common Entrance Test (CET) in the coming academic year. The decision, taken at a meeting convened by Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan, also decided a 10 per cent fee hike for private engineering colleges.

The higher education department said COMED-K and CET will be conducted at the all-India level, rather than the state level. Meanwhile, following demands from the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association to raise engineering course fees in private colleges by 25 per cent, the minister said the fee hike is applicable only to those students who have been allotted a government seat in private engineering colleges.

