I-T raids at educational institutions in Bengaluru charged with tax evasion

Published: 23rd June 2022 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Raids

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BENGALURU: Income Tax officials on Thursday raided two educational institutions in the city, suspected to have evaded taxes.

Sources in the I-T department said two institutions were on the I-T radar for quite some time.

Separate teams raided various locations of the two prominent educational institutions from early in the morning, sources said.

They said the premises of key persons of the institutions were also searched. I-T officials were tightlipped as the raids were still in progress.

