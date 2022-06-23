Mild Tremor experienced in Hassan Villages

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Mild tremor was witnessed in parts of Holenarasipur and Arkalgud taluks in Hassan District early hours of Thursday. The people of Hindalahalli, Kyatanahalli Manuganahalli, Nagaranahalli and Badakyatanahalli , Hallimysuru of Holenarasipur taluk and Arkalgud town have mild Experience of vibrations. The people also shared the experience with neighbours.

As per the Karnataka Natural disaster management centre(KANDMC) an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 was recorded at the KADMC. The earthquake epicentre with 0.8 KM of Manuganahalli exactly at 4.37:21 Am.

As per the seismic Intensity map of the said earthquake from the epic center the intensity observed is moderate and the tremor might be felt up to a Maximum radial distance of 40- 50 Km from the epicentre. This type of earthquake is not harmful to the local community although mild shaking is observed locally. The KANDMC says that the AP Centre falls in seismic zone 2nd.

The chances of earthquake occurrence is very less and the possibility of damage also is low. Ramegowda a farmer from Badakytanahalli said he experienced a mild shake while sleeping and came out of the house. Many people who panicked because of the vibration also ran out of the house and didn't return till morning he added.