Panchamasalis call off stir outside Bommai’s residence

The government has sought two months time to make its stand clear on the issue.

Published: 23rd June 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of members of the Panchamasali Lingayat community held a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding reservation, on February 22 | FILE

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Panchamasali community, who had threatened to protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon, Haveri district, on June 27, over providing reservation for them, have called off the agitation. The government has sought two months time to make its stand clear on the issue.

CM Bommai and Minister CC Patil held a meeting with the seer and others who have been spearheading the movement in Bengaluru on Wednesday The government assured the Panchamasalis that it would consider their demand seriously. Seer Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swamiji said, “If 2A reservation is not given, I will go on a satyagraha outside the CM’s house.’’ 

The seer was joined by MLA and former union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, president of the Panchamsali movement Vijayanand Kashappanavar, MLAs  Siddu Savadi and Aravind Bellad, former MLA Vinay Kulkarni, and others. 

The satyagraha was scheduled to be held on June 27 has been deferred to August 22.  After the meeting, the seers and others gathered at the residence of Minister CC Patil in Bengaluru and decided to defer the agitation by two months.

