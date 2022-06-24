Jagan Mohan Reddy murder case: Police open fire on accused who tries to escape

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Kolar-Mulbagal police opened fire on the accused Balaji Singh alias Gabbar Singh, in the Jagan Mohan Reddy murder case, who attempted to escape from the clutches of police by attacking them.

Kolar Superintendent of Police Devaraj said that Singh, who sustained a bullet injury on his right knee, is being treated in Kolar District SNR Hospital.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Devaraj said the police team nabbed Singh from Mysore on Thursday night. While being taken to Mulbagal at 6 am, Singh requested to stop the vehicle to answer nature's call near Maderahalli forest area under Kolar rural police station limits. He pushed Rajesh who escorted him and tried to escape from the clutches of the police, as soon as he was released from the handcuff.

Singh attacked another cop Vinayak on his head and left hand with a stone. Though Circle Inspector Lakshmikanth warned him, he continued to attack Vinayak. Lakshmikanth had to shoot him on his right leg to catch hold of him and later, Singh was taken to district SNR Hospital for treatment.

Kolar SP Devaraj said that an attempt to murder case was also registered on Balaji Singh.

Mulbagal Town Municipal Standing Council Chairman Jagan Mohan Reddy (51) was hacked to death by a gang of miscreants in Muthyalpet of Mulbagal on June 7.