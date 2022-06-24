Karnataka govt puts out document to defend textbook revision

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government on Thursday released details of revised textbooks to defend its decision on not withdrawing the books. The government released a document of over 250 pages, defending the revised textbooks printed as per the recommendation of the Rohith Chakrathirtha Committee.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters that discussion on textbooks has never been this wide. Earlier, textbooks were based on “agenda and hidden agenda”. He alleged that the previous textbook revision committee had removed words related to Hindu and Hinduism. They have removed Rama, Krishna, Eshwara, Shivaji, Rajput from the earlier textbooks.

The Baraguru Ramachandrappa Committee was constituted for minority appeasement. They did not want chapters related to Indian culture and heritage, but instead exaggerated about Tipu Sultan, Mughals and others. “They have given six pages on contribution of Tipu Sultan and Hyder Ali to Mysuru region, but no mention of the Wadiyar dynasty which built KRS and many educational institutions,’’ he added.

Some points raised