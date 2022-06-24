STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt to reach out to seers to eradicate untouchability

Published: 24th June 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is planning to rope in religious leaders from different faiths in its efforts to eradicate untouchability which still exists in some parts of Karnataka. This initiative is jointly being taken up by the Social Welfare Department and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR). 

Under this programme, the government is planning to give additional grants as incentives to panchayats where there are no untouchability practices. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to virtually launch Vinaya Samarasya, an awareness programme to eradicate untouchability across gram panchayats in Karnataka soon. The campaign is named after Vinay, a two-year old toddler whose family was fined Rs 25,000 after he entered a temple premises in Koppal in 2021. 

‘Untouchability a reality in many parts of K’taka’

Social Welfare Minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari said the government wants to make Karnataka free of untouchability practices. “This is why they have decided to launch the campaign at panchayat level in villages. There are over 6,000 gram panchayats in Karnataka. We want every panchayat to allow everyone into all temples, drink water from the same water source and also allow all communities in the villages to use one graveyard and live like one family, “ he said.

“To make the awareness campaign more effective, we are planning to reach out to seers from various communities. The seers can influence their followers in a more effective way,” the minister said. Government sources said untouchability is a reality in many parts of the state. There are places where people from certain castes are not allowed to take part in fairs or even enter temples.

Sometimes even officials or police cannot do anything. It may be recalled that in September 2021, a Dalit family was fined Rs 25,000 after their twoyear- old toddler Vinay entered a temple premises at Miyapur village in Kushtagi taluk in Koppal in North Karnataka.

This was widely criticised by people, political parties and even organisations. It was then that the State government decided to launch this initiative and named it after the toddler — Vinaya Samarasya. Government has already announced to take care of Vinay’s education. “We will support him and provide him free education,” the minister said.

