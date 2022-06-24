Nirani moots airport near Tumakuru industrial hub 

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani on Thursday mooted the necessity of building another airport, to cater to industries near the state’s biggest industrial hub, Vasanthanarasapura, on over 12,000 acres off the Bengaluru-Pune NH.

“There is a need to ease pressure on Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli, and there is an idea to set up an alternative airport between Tumakuru and Sira, where an industrial corridor is coming up on 1,000 acres. A decision will be made only after discussing it with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and may take a decade,” he stated at ‘Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu’ (Be an Entrepreneur, Become an Employer) a programme.