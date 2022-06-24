STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panic after mild tremors hit parts of Hassan district

Villagers were in panic after mild tremors were felt in parts of Holenarasipur and Arkalgud taluks of Hassan district in the early hours of Thursday.

Earthquake

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Villagers were in panic after mild tremors were felt in parts of Holenarasipur and Arkalgud taluks of Hassan district in the early hours of Thursday. An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded by the Karnataka Natural disaster management Centre (KADMC).

People of Hindalahalli, Kyatanahalli Manuganahalli, Nagaranahalli, Badakyatanahalli and Hallimysuru experienced mild tremors and ran out of their houses. Some even heard the loud sound before experiencing the tremors. 

People entered their houses only after the revenue and police officials convinced them about the mildness of the earthquake. A few houses in Hindalahalli and Manuganahalli reportedly developed small cracks. 
The earthquake’s epicenter was in 0.8 km of Manuganahalli exactly at 4:37 am.

As per the seismic intensity map of the earthquake, the intensity is moderate and the tremors might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 40-50 km from the epicentre. This type of earthquake do not cause serious damage despite a mild shake being observed locally. 

The KANDMC also said that the epicentre falls in seismic zone 2nd and the chances of earthquake occurrence is very less and the possibility of damage also is low. Ramegowda, a farmer from Badakytanahalli, said he experienced mild shaking while sleeping and came out of the house immediately.

Many people who panicked with vibration also ran out of their houses and didn’t return till 6 am in the morning, he added. Tahsildars of respective taluks visited the villages and explained about the earthquake and its impacts.

Loud sound heard in Mysuru, Mandya 
Mysuru: Even as the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre confirmed an earthquake of 3.4 magnitude recorded in Hassan district, villagers in Mysuru and Mandya districts also felt tremors on Thursday. Residents of several villages in KR Nagar taluk and Saligrama are said to have felt tremors at around 4.15 am on Thursday. Similarly, residents in Mandya district have heard loud noise and also felt tremors in Madapura, Gondihalli, Chinnehalli and other villages around 5 pm. The villagers said they heard loud sounds for about 1-2 minutes. Though no incidents of damage to property was reported, villagers said they walked out of houses on Thursday morning after loud noise and tremors.

