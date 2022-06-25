Bommai back from Delhi after proposing Murmu’s name

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai returned to the city on Friday after his two-day visit to the national capital after fulfilling the sole objective of being one of the proposers for the nomination papers filed by NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Friday.

The party high command had called him as it wanted chief ministers from all BJP-ruled states and union ministers to be present on the occasion. With this, there has been further speculation that his much-delayed cabinet expansion or reshuffle could take place after the presidential polls on July 18. “If he gets the approval from the party high command, it is going to be an expansion to fill the five vacant seats as a reshuffle may boomerang with a series of polls, including BBMP’s, around the corner,” a source said.

The BBMP polls are expected to be held in October, and Bommai would be under pressure as Bengaluru Development portfolio is with him. Whether he will let go of the ministry during the cabinet rejig and allot it to one of the two key aspirants, R Ashoka and V Somanna, is yet to be seen.

Bommai, who landed in New Delhi on Thursday, did not meet party bosses and he too had said that he had no such plans. On Friday, however, he interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party national president JP Nadda, while Murmu was filing her nomination papers.

Bommai’s cabinet colleague B Sriramulu, who is the transport minister and representative of the Scheduled Tribe community, was also among the proposers to the nomination of Murmu, who is also an ST.