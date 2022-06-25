STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Helipad for PM Modi ruins track for athletes in Mysuru

Exhorting the importance of health and fitness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru.

The Oval Ground in Mysuru is now unfit for any sports activities | Udayashankar S

By Karthik KK
Express News Service

MYSURU: Exhorting the importance of health and fitness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru. But his visit has deprived the athletes of their practising area as the helipad prepared for him at the Oval Grounds has made the area unfit for practice.

A temporary helipad was prepared 100 metres from the venue at the Oval Grounds for Modi’s helicopter to land, which has left the running tracks damaged. The PM had travelled to the Maharaja’s Ground where he interacted with the beneficiaries of various government schemes. 

Sports persons, especially those studying in Mysore University and its affiliated colleges, practice at the ground. A national-level sportsperson and a student of Mysore University, requesting anonymity, said that after Modi’s visit, the track has become hard as the cinder has been blown away.

“The PM visited to interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes, but in reality, he stripped sports persons of benefits who practice regularly. It’s been three days since he left, but the ground is yet to be made fit for sports activities,” the athlete said.

To facilitate the movement of PM’s convoy from the ground, the drain was filled up, while cracks have appeared in parts of the track and a path. Another sportsperson wondered why the Oval Ground was chosen when there were other open areas, including the Bharat Scouts and Guides Ground next to Crawford Hall.

Dr Krishnaiah, director, Physical Education Department, University of Mysore, denied reports of any damage to the track, but admitted that the drain was covered. “We have informed the PWD engineer to remove it. He has assured us it will be done soon,” he said.

Mysuru Narendra Modi
