Maintain communal harmony: Members of civil society to Bommai

Published: 25th June 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of civil society on Friday raised concerns over the volatile situation created by some groups and submitted a representation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The group included historian Ramachandra Guha, writer Shashi Deshpande, retired IAS officer NT Abroo, documentary film maker Chandra, former advocate general Ravivarma Kumar, retired IPS officer Francis TR Colaso, journalist GN Mohan and others.

They said that sensitive issues are being fanned and self-appointed religious custodians, who have been given a free hand, are targeting a particular section of society. They suggested to the chief minister to direct the police to discharge their Constitutional duty to uphold law, safeguard vulnerable citizens and guarantee that the victims of crimes, communal and casteist hate crimes have full access to justice.

They should also ensure that witnesses can confidently testify after receiving protection, the group added.
They stated in the event of a communal conflict resulting in violence as well as loss of lives and livelihoods, appropriate action should be taken against local authorities responsible for maintaining peace and harmony, the district administration in general and the deputy commissioner and SP in particular.

The members pitched for prompt and strong action against hate speech that dehumanises members of particular communities, and against increasingly frequent, vicious calls for physical violence. As misinformation and false stories have resulted in clashes in the past, the members suggested immediate cognisance against misinformation and false stories about minorities that are being circulated thro­ugh social and other forms of media.

Basavaraj Bommai communal harmony Karnataka
