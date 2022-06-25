STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

S M Krishna, Narayana Murthy, Prakash Padukone selected for 'Kempegowda International Award'

Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will present the awards to recipients during the grand celebration on the 513th birth anniversary of Kempegowda, the architect of Bengaluru city, on June 27.

Published: 25th June 2022 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

S M Krishna, R Narayana Murthy and Prakash Padukone(Photo | EPS, PTI)

S M Krishna, R Narayana Murthy and Prakash Padukone(Photo | EPS, PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna, Infosys founder and IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy, and former badminton player Prakash Padukone, have been selected for the 'Kempegowda International Award', which has been instituted beginning this year.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Vice-President of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority, made an announcement to this effect on Saturday.

He said Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will present the awards to recipients during the grand celebration on the 513th birth anniversary of Kempegowda, the architect of Bengaluru city, on June 27 at Vidhana Soudha.

The minister said all the three achievers have contributed in their own unique way for the development of Bengaluru and the fame it has garnered. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh along with a plaque.

Narayan met Krishna at his residence today on behalf of the government and informed him about the award being bestowed upon him. Expressing his happiness for being selected for the award, Krishna said he would be glad to accept it, the minister's office said in a statement.

A high-level committee headed by the state's Startup Vision Group Chairman Prashanth Prakash has made this selection.

IT industry veteran Mohandas Pai, R Balasubrahmanyam-Founder of Vivekananda Youth Movement, and retired IAS officer M K Shankaralinge Gowda were members of the committee. R Vinayadeep, Commissioner of the Authority, is the member secretary of the committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Higher Education Minister S M Krishna R Narayana Murthy Prakash Padukone
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp