STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Murugesh Nirani, Priyank Kharge spar over Maharashtra crisis

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, politics across the border in Karnataka are indulging in a war of words.

Published: 26th June 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI, BELAGAVI, BENGALURU: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, politics across the border in Karnataka are indulging in a war of words. While Karnataka Large Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said that the BJP is not a part of “sanyasi to shut its eyes when opportunities knock on its doors, Congress leader and former minister Priyank Kharge said the developments in Maharashtra are “against the ethos of democracy.” 

“If Shiv Sena rebel MLAs seek the support of BJP to form a coalition government, we will support them. It is not immoral as BJP and Shiv Sena were in alliance for over 25 years and ideologies of both the parties are similar,” Nirani said. Calling the Maha Vikas Aghadi, a coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, as “immoral”, Nirani said a majority of the Sena MLAs had become rebels owing to the attitude of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as he gave priority to legislators of NCP and Congress. “If Shiv Sena rebels join hands with BJP, we will give good governance in Maharashtra,” Nirani said.

In contrast, Chittapur Congress MLA Priyank Kharge hit out at the BJP over ‘Operation Kamala’. “The practice of buying elected MLAs is against morality and democracy. Dethroning non-BJP governments in different states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and replacing them with BJP or BJP-led governments has become a practice after Narendra Modi became the PM,” he said. On murmurs that a few Congress leaders in Karnataka were planning to join BJP, Priyank said, “If anybody wants to quit, let them do it before elections. It is unfair to quit the party after being elected.”

MANY REBEL INDEPENDENTS CLOSE AIDES OF PAWAR: SANJAY
BELAGAVI: Many independent MLAs from the ruling coalition in Maharashtra who have joined the Eknath Shinde camp are close associates of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, said former BJP MLA Sanjay Patil, in Belagavi on Saturday. Hitting out at the MVA coalition, Patil said that CM  Uddhav Thackeray is not a clever politician. “Pawar was making use of Shiv Sena’s dilemma and trying to create uncertainty,” alleged Patil, who is a former Shiv Sena leader. Balasaheb always opposed Congress and had said he would never have an alliance with that party, he added.  Both BJP and Shiv Sena strongly support the Hindutva ideology, but Uddhav entered into the coalition to become chief minister, he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra BJP Priyank Kharge Murugesh Nirani Maharashtra crisis
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp