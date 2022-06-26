STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OBC tag to Kunchatiga Vokkaligas if I become CM again: HDK

Published: 26th June 2022 06:03 AM

HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he will accord OBC status to the Kunchatiga Vokkaliga community members if he becomes the next chief minister. He was speaking at the Kunchatiga Vokkaliga community convention in Tumakuru. “The Union Government has not approved the proposal. But according to a recent Supreme Court directive, states have the discretion to do so. I do not know if I will become the CM... but I will become with the blessing of the religious heads,” the former CM said.

Head of Adichunchanagiri Mutt Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swami said that if Kumaraswamy had continued as the CM for another six months during the coalition rule, the community would have accomplished the mission.“We should struggle inside Vidhana Soudha and also outside and certainly get the OBC tag. The Kunchatigas should enrol their community’s name as Vokkaligas,” he suggested.

Kunchatiga Vokkaliga community religious head Sri Nanjavadhuta observed that the community members should enrol as Vokkaligas instead of Hindu Kunchatigas in their schools registers.  Union Minister of State for Social Justice A Narayanaswamy regretted that though the BJP is in power both at the state and the Centre, the community is yet to the OBC tag. Both Naranayaswamy and BJP MP and former Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda promised that they will put in efforts in this regard.Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh, MLAs Dr C M Rajesh Gowda and M V Veerabhadraiah, former minister T B Jayachandra and others were present.

TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy JDS OBC reservation Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly elections
