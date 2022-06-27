STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Survey predicts Cong victory in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

He claimed that the victory of Madhu Madegowda in the South Graduates’ seat and Praksh Hukkeri from the North West Teachers’ constituency has set a trend in favour of Congress.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  “A sample survey has predicted that Congress will come back to power in Karnataka. But don’t be laid back... organise women, farmers and especially youth to create awareness on the adverse impact of the Agnipath scheme,” KPCC president DK Shivakumar told party workers at the district-level Nava Sankalpa Shibhira here on Sunday.

He claimed that the victory of Madhu Madegowda in the South Graduates’ seat and Praksh Hukkeri from the North West Teachers’ constituency has set a trend in favour of Congress, indicating that people are ready to remove the BJP government.

‘Would have burnt draft of textbooks’
Shivakumar, who tore draft copies of revised textbooks at a protest in Bengaluru recently, said he would have burnt the copies if there were no religious heads present at that event. “Respecting the swamijis, I only tore the copies. Otherwise, I would have burnt them. Should we keep quiet looking at insults heaped on Ambedkar, Kuvempu, Narayana Guru and other greats,” he asked.

On the Enforcement Directorate filing a charge sheet against him, he said it would have been filed three years ago. Asked whether it has been filed keeping the 2023 Assembly polls in mind, he said ED has been playing politics and he has sought a copy of the charge sheet.

