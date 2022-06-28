STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP set to build 4 flyovers in 18 months

Ittamadu, JC Road, Sarakki and West Of Chord Road flyover projects will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 230 crore and will have to be completed in 18 months.

Published: 28th June 2022 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s meeting with officials last week to chalk out ways to ease Bengaluru traffic, a detailed project report on four new flyovers submitted by the BBMP got the greenlight from the state government on Monday. The city at present has 44 flyovers.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials said that the palike has received Rs 404 crore for the flyover project. Ittamadu, JC Road, Sarakki and West Of Chord Road flyover projects will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 230 crore and will have to be completed in 18 months.

“This apart, seven flyovers will be upgraded. The development works are being taken up under the state government’s ‘Amrut Nagothana’ scheme. The JC flyover will be an interesting project as once complete, it will operate on the lines of the City Market Flyover with double side vehicular movement,” said Lokesh, Chief Engineer, Projects.

There are 44 flyovers in Bengaluru but they are still not enough to decongest the city

As per the report, BBMP will spend Rs 40.50 crore for the Ittamadu to Kamakya junction, an estimated Rs 30.64 crore for the Basaveshwara Nagar to West of Chord Road, Rs 20. 64 crore for the JC Road to Hudson Circle and Rs 130 crore on the Sarakki Junction to Kanakapura Main Road. The CM had directed officials to go for synchronisation of traffic at different parts of the city last week and asked them to decongest the city.

BBMP to hand over two proposed flyovers to BMRCL
Bengaluru: The BBMP will hand over two flyovers that intersect with the Outer Ring Road (West) line of Phase-3 project of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) with immediate effect. These can be integrated into the Metro project right away, said BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath. After a meeting to sort out contentious issues between the two agencies, Girinath said, “They can begin work on the flyover shortly. For the other five flyovers, BMRCL said there was no problem and we can go ahead with construction work immediately.” 

