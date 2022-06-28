STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP neta takes swipe at own party

Anwar said the Constitution is the holy book of the country, yet the Muslim community is facing hatred for no reason.

Joint spokesperson of state BJP Anwar Manippady. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  BJP deputy spokesperson and ex-chairman of the Karnataka State Minority Commission Anwar Manippady on Monday said he is saddened by the series of incidents against the Muslim community in the state, who are denied justice in spite of the Constitution being on their side.

Anwar said the Constitution is the holy book of the country, yet the Muslim community is facing hatred for no reason. “We cannot tolerate such hatred in my community. The popular slogan of PM Narendra Modi, ‘Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’, is not implemented in the state. I have tried to bring these issues concerning our community to his notice, but failed to get any response,” he said.

Minorities are being harassed in various ways, including taking back legally sanctioned burial grounds in Sullia, Dodda Nagamangala, Bengaluru and many other places in the state. A glaring injustice is done in Sanjeevani Nagar, Airport Road, where a functioning masjid was not allowed to open after the pandemic, and forcibly closed by local police and hooligans, in spite of a DCP-rank officials ensuring justice.

Adding that he has been fig­ht­ing corruption in the Waqf Bo­ard for over a decade, he said, “I have won in the HC as well as SC. But my report on irregularities of the Board has not been made public. I had requested ex-CM Yediyurappa but his son treated me as a broker.”

