BMTC worried over fuel supply, but says bus frequency won’t be affected

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is worried over the supply of bulk fuel from oil companies, it has assured commuters that bus frequency will not be affected.

Addressing concerns raised by commuters and citizens over the shortage of fuel, BMTC Managing Director G Sathyavathi on Monday said she has raised the issue with the Ministry of Petroleum and urged it that the bulk fuel supply to the public transport agency be continued.

Speaking to media, she said, “BMTC gets bulk fuel from companies like IOC, BPCL, HPCL and others. The difference between bulk and retail supply is of Rs 30, and retail is cheaper. But since the last 4-5 days, there has been a problem in bulk supply and the agencies are asking the drivers to go to the retail units to fill up fuel. But this will effect the smooth flow of traffic as it will lead to long queues at fuel stations. So this needs to be addressed at the earliest.”

She added that at the moment, they have stock to last around 4-5 days and the services are running as per schedule. But it needs to be addressed. The issue has also been raised with the state government.on financial losses and salaries, BMTC officials stated that the corporation has been given Rs 50 crore by the government.