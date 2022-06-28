In new record, Lok Adalat settles 7.65 lakh cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Lok Adalat organised by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) on Saturday set a new record by settling 7.65 lakh cases across the state, including 2.23 lakh traffic violation cases in all police commissionerate limits in the state. The earlier highest cases settled were 6.16 lakh in the Lok Adalat held on October 8, 2016. Karnataka High Court judge Justice B Veerappa said the 7.65 lakh cases include five lakh pre-litigation cases. Justice Veerappa said over `1,003 crore fine is due to the state government in traffic violation cases in all police commissionerate limits in the state, of which 80 per cent cases are pending in Bengaluru Commissionerate alone.

As per the request of police, Lok Adalat notices were served through SMSes for recovery of more than `1,003 crore fine in traffic violation cases. As many as 2.23 lakh traffic challan petty cases were disposed as pre-litigation cases and a fine amount of `22.36 crore has been collected, he said.

Couple separated for 50 years reunited

Justice Veerappa said that in a unique maintenance case pending before the senior civil judge in Kalaghatagi a couple residing separately for more than 50 years, wife aged about 80 and husband aged 85, were reunited.

This is one among 107 couples reunited out of 1,128 matrimonial disputes settled in the Lok Adalat. In Mysuru, 40 couples reunited, whereas 30 couples who had filed for divorce, restitution of conjugal rights, etc, got their disputes settled. He said that two motor vehicle accident cases were settled for Rs 1.97 crore and Rs 2.03 crore respectively. The Lok Adalat has fetched several crores of rupees to the state government by way of fine and penalty and also saved `508 crore to be spent on judges to decide 7.65 lakh cases if they are to be settled before the court.