KSCA to refund 50 per cent ticket price for cancelled match

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the cancellation of the 5th T-20 international cricket match between India and South Africa on June 19, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has decided to offer a refund of 50 per cent of the face value of the ticket to all ticket holders.

Spectators who bought tickets online and at the box office can claim the refund from 10 am to 7 pm on July 1, 2, and 3. The refund will be made only to those who have retained their original ticket and subject to conditions such as verification of security features of the ticket, tickets should not be tampered/mutilated/torn/overwritten, and reducing visibility. A maximum of five tickets per person is allowed for claiming a refund and no complimentary tickets shall be eligible.