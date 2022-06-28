STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

KSCA to refund 50 per cent ticket price for cancelled match

A maximum of five tickets per person is allowed for claiming a refund and no complimentary tickets shall be eligible.

Published: 28th June 2022 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Following the cancellation of the 5th T-20 international cricket match between India and South Africa on June 19, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has decided to offer a refund of 50 per cent of the face value of the ticket to all ticket holders.

Spectators who bought tickets online and at the box office can claim the refund from 10 am to 7 pm on July 1, 2, and 3. The refund will be made only to those who have retained their original ticket and subject to conditions such as verification of security features of the ticket, tickets should not be tampered/mutilated/torn/overwritten, and reducing visibility. A maximum of five tickets per person is allowed for claiming a refund and no complimentary tickets shall be eligible.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSCA India South Africa Ticket
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp