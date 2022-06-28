Mangaluru: Mild tremors felt again in Sullia

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: People panicked after they felt mild tremors on Tuesday morning at Sampaje, Goonadka, Guthigaru of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

According to the locals, the tremors lasted for a few seconds at around 7.45 am. The items inside the houses fell down and the roofing sheets shook for seconds forcing people to run out of their houses.

Prakash, a resident, said that the earth shook for 3.4 seconds along with a loud sound. "Last year also we felt tremors with loud sounds a month before the earthquake occurred at Bhagamandala in the neighbouring Kodagu district. "

Earlier on Saturday, the locals in Sampaje had felt tremors which had an intensity of 2.7 magnitude and the epicenter was located 4.7km northwest of Karike gram panchayat in Madikeri.