Mangaluru: Mild tremors felt again in Sullia
Earlier on Saturday, the locals in Sampaje had felt tremors which had an intensity of 2.7 magnitude and the epicentre was located 4.7km northwest of Karike gram panchayat in Madikeri.
Published: 28th June 2022 10:51 AM | Last Updated: 28th June 2022 10:51 AM | A+A A-
MANGALURU: People panicked after they felt mild tremors on Tuesday morning at Sampaje, Goonadka, Guthigaru of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.
According to the locals, the tremors lasted for a few seconds at around 7.45 am. The items inside the houses fell down and the roofing sheets shook for seconds forcing people to run out of their houses.
Prakash, a resident, said that the earth shook for 3.4 seconds along with a loud sound. "Last year also we felt tremors with loud sounds a month before the earthquake occurred at Bhagamandala in the neighbouring Kodagu district. "
