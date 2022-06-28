No ‘Operation Lotus’ in Maha, says Nirani

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh Nirani on Monday denied the role of BJP in the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, stating, “the coalition government in Maharashtra was destabilised due to rift among Shiv Sena leaders”.

Nirani, who was in Vijayapura to inaugurate Dr Hedgewar Health Centre, said, “BJP has not resorted to ‘Operation Lotus’ in Maharashtra. It is impossible to engineer defections of about half of the elected members of a party. There is no role of saffron cadre in weakening Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.’’

Minister Murugesh Nirani inaugurates Dr Hedgewar Health Centre in Vijayapura city

Attacking the MVA government, he said, “In this alliance, the steering, brake and accelerator were all in various hands. There was no coordination among leaders,” he added.On allegations that Shiv Sena rebel MLAs have been lured by BJP by offering Rs 50 crore each, he said, “It is far from truth.

The opposition leaders are making baseless allegations. Wait for two more days for a big development in Maharashtra,” he said. Regarding JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy claiming he will be the next CM, Nirani said “There is no wrong in dreaming about CM’s chair.” On Minister Umesh Katti’s statement regarding division of state, he said, “It is his personal opinion and the party neither endorses nor stands by his remark’.